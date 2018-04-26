Home Comfort Experts Offers Duct Cleaning to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Reduce Health Risks

Home Comfort Experts provide cleaning services for ducts and dryer vents, improving indoor air quality. The company is preferred in Indiana because of their client-focused, thorough process.

[Mishawaka, 4/27/2018] Home Comfort Experts, a family-owned company, offers their professional duct and dryer vent cleaning services to the citizens of Indiana. This is an important service for residents who have allergies and asthma.

Check the ducts and dryer vents

According to the EPA, indoor air can be from two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Allergic particles like pollen, dust, mold, smoke, pet hair and dander all contribute to poor air quality indoors. This can cause lung damage, eye irritations, dizziness, and skin rashes, among other dangers, aggravating allergies and asthma. Plus, symptoms of contamination from poor indoor air quality are generally subtle and slow to appear. – which can complicate matters further, as it is crucial for people with respiratory complications to have good air quality.

To this end, Home Comfort Experts inspects both air ducts and dryer vents with a complete visual diagnosis of everything connected to these. The company has the tools and expertise to clean the system, leaving it running clean and efficiently and getting rid of pollutants.

Reasons to have your ducts cleaned

The company provides eight reasons to have ducts cleaned:

• The home is new or newly acquired

• The resident has asthma or allergies

• Ducts haven’t been cleaned in 3-5 years

• AC and furnace system has been replaced

• There are pets in the house

• History of moisture problems in the house

• High volume of dust in the area

It is recommended to call for their services if any of the aforementioned factors apply.

About Home Comfort Experts

Home Comfort Experts is a home maintenance company based in Indiana. Aside from indoor air quality products and services, they also specialize in high-quality residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning service and maintenance, and equipment replacement.

