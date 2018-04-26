LSoft Technologies Launches UNFORMAT 7.0.0

LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the release of the latest release of its industry-leading data recovery software. UNFORMAT 7 sports various important improvements to help you increase your chances of a successful data recovery operation more than ever before. A comprehensive solution, it helps you get back what you have lost after accidentally deleting or formatting a hard drive partition or emptying the recycle bin. Thanks to the power of deep scanning and compatibility with a full range of modern operating systems and file systems, UNFORMAT 7 gives you everything you need to get the job done quickly.

What’s New in UNFORMAT 7?

UNFORMAT is easier to use and more reliable than ever before. Aside from many minor tweaks and bug fixes, some of the most notable changes include the provision of more predefined file signatures to make finding files of specific types quicker and easier. The program can now recognize MDF and VHDX files among others. The latest edition also improves support for JFS and XFS file systems while adding full native support for ReFS 3.x. There is also improved stability when working with damaged disks, and the new version adds improved support for dynamic disk arrays and Windows Storage Spaces. Furthermore, advanced users will enjoy the power of being able to create custom scripts and file signatures using the improved scripting engine and interface. The Professional package also comes with the latest version of Active@ Boot Disk, which now uses the WinPE x64 base.

