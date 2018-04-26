Online Vegas Casino – A One-stop Solution For Online Casino Games

If you are browsing for a reliable online casino for fun and entertainment, you can try your luck at online Vegas casino. They had launched the casino during the year 1999 after obtaining the jurisdictional license of Costa Rica. You can expect a thrilling experience if you are browsing for a variety of games.

Games

The games are powered by the Real Time Gaming who is considered as one of the largest software providers of online casino games. You have a choice of playing instant games or you can download the games before you start playing. You can expect umpteen quality slot games with a variety of themes and play tables. You will also find some jackpot features that make you richer by a few thousand dollars. You can also select some thrilling three-reel games from the list of games.

The casino table games are aplenty with them and they claim that this is an ultimate destination if you are a lover of table games. You will be more than satisfied with five varieties of blackjack besides the three Caribbean pokers in addition to two roulettes to name a few among the host of other games.

You have many choices to pick up variants of wildcard, bonus and mystery games in a single hand and multiple-hand categories if you are a Video poker lover. Likewise, you can pick up a variety of online live roulettes.

Bonus

As soon as you download or sign up the casino, you are eligible for redemption bonus by using the coupon code even before depositing any amount. You can expect a variety of bonuses viz., Monthly bonus, birthday bonus, anniversary bonus, etc. In addition, there are exciting promotional offers like Refer a friend promotion, quick verification program, and loyalty program, to a name a few.

Banking

While the credit/debit cards are accepted, there is an e-wallet facility for depositing the amount. The minimum deposit of USD 20 is kept for credit card and the withdrawal amount varies for different methods.

The withdrawal amount is maintained at $150 with a cap of $2000 per week in respect of regular players while the upper limit is $5000 for a diamond class of players. The payout speed is about two weeks. Any payout exceeding $2000 will be made in installments with an upper limit of weekly withdrawal depending on the player status.

Customer Support

To assist the player with any clarification on certain points, you have 24×7 customer support through live chat and email service, which is supported 24 hours. There is no phone call facility for customer support.

Security and Safety

In order to instill confidence in you, the personal information is completely encrypted without any concerns of risk by the fraudsters.

A third-party company tests the casino RTG games to authenticate the genuineness and fairness of the games to play without any hesitation.

With some thrilling games on the platter offering you a decent bonus, online Vegas casino makes an ultimate choice for the casino table games and other variety of games.

https://bit.ly/2nOT0rA