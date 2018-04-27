5 Architectural Trends Building Future World

“Every great architect is necessarily a great poet. He must be a great original interpreter of his time, his day, his age.” These are the words of a world-famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. The architectural designs today are already meeting the imagined needs for tomorrow as told by the experts. The future of architecture is near and it includes towers with rotating floors, a park with the ability to clean raw sewage and more. Here is a list of 10 architectural trends that will shape the future.

1. Hypnotic Bridges:

A pedestrian footbridge is constructed over the Dragon King Harbour River in China by NEXT Architects. The bridge design has three individual swirling lanes hovering across the landscape of Changsha. The Architectural drafting and design of this bridge is marvelous that represents a Chinese knot that comes from an ancient decorative Chinese folk art.

2. Rotating Skyscrapers:

Forget about fighting for an east facing apartment, the Dynamic Architecture’s creation will have all four sides covered. Do you know how? David Fisher imagined an 80 story building with rotating floors that move slightly creating a 360 degree every 90 minutes. Not only this, the building will be equipped with giant wind turbines that generate electricity for tenants. The residents will also be able to park cars at their apartments. It is believed to be completed in 2020. This will be achieved through new age technology like Architectural BIM Services.

3. Invisible Architecture:

An LED clad Infinity Tower is getting constructed in South Korea. The invisible illusion will be achieved through high-tech LED facades that will send real-time images through cameras into the building’s surface. The structure is designed by New York-based architecture firm stpmj and they have come up with impressive Architectural Design. This Hire Rise Architect Design will define the future of the architectural industry.

4. Sweaters for Skyscrapers:

A bizarre proposal has been made for Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The structure itself is mesmerizing, but more intriguing is the idea of covering it with a giant casing made up of a reflective material. A super light-weight, the reflective fabric will be used for this and it will reflect the urban scenes around it. It was proposed by think tank under the EXO-BURJ project.

5. 3D Printed Interiors:

The future of interior design will be run by 3D printers. Two architects namely Michael Hansmeyer and Benjamin Dillenburger 3D printed an entire room under the project Digital Grotesque. They created a 16 sq. meter cube with unbelievable ornamentation that looks like a futuristic cathedral.

The architects and designers are getting more creative and imaginative to build the world of future. And we are sure to witness these trends in the near future. Till then keep yourself updated with the latest trends in architecture by following this blog.

