American Zettler Introduces the AZ2280 power relay in R290 refrigeration application

The trend in cooling applications away from refrigerants like R134a towards products like R290 continues at a fast pace. Propane-based refrigerants provide many advantages with respect to the environment, but with the significant caveat that propane is flammable. This presents challenges when using R290 around electronics.

A major player in the refrigerated vending machine industry approached American Zettler for a relay to be used in their propane-based systems. An IP67 certified seal provides engineers the safety they need to meet regulatory requirements in this application. In addition to adequate sealing, though, the relay also needed to have the flexibility to switch multiple load types.

The AZ2280 was an easy solution. With a wide range of UL ratings from general use to motor load to resistive, the workhorse AZ2280 can switch virtually any load a vending machine or refrigerated display case might require.

As an authorized distributor for American Zettler, Heilind Asia provides Zettler’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

﻿ZETTLER Electronics (HK) Ltd., a Zettler Group company, produces over fifty different types of relays to meet the many requirements of commercial and industrial applications. Because of their high reliability, American Zettler relays are used in a wide range of demanding applications including telecommunication and security systems, solar inverters and electric vehicle charging equipment, home appliances, lighting and energy management controls, HVAC/R, industrial controls and many other types of electric and electronic equipment. www.zettlerhk.com

