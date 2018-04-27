Chicago Dental Arts offers oral surgery services to dental patients across the state of Illinois. These services are part of its multi-specialty services and address various dental issues involving the mouth, teeth, and jaw.

[Chicago, 4/28/2018] – Residents in Chicago, Skokie, and Hinsdale, Illinois can have their dental problems corrected without the fear and pain of surgeries with Chicago Dental Arts’ oral surgery services combined with sedation dentistry.

Oral Surgery Services

Using state-of-the-art equipment and relaxing sedation methods, Dr. Vladimir Fedin and his team of dental practitioners perform oral surgery services without the pain and anxiety on the patient’s part. These surgeries include:

• Dental Implants – Surgically-inserted dental implants into the jaw to improve a patient’s appearance, speech, and comfort.

• Bone Grafting – Preserving the structure and mass of your jaw to improve a patient’s smile.

• Sinus Lift/Augmentation – Adds bone to the upper jaw area to create strong support for dental implants.

• Tooth Extractions – Removing an infected and decayed tooth that can no longer be treated.

Facilities & In-House Services

Each of Chicago Dental Arts’ three clinics provide in-house laboratories, on-site dental technicians, and other facilities to provide everything a patient would need before and after their surgery.

Before a surgery, oral surgeons use the on-site digital x-rays to determine how severe the patient’s condition is and how basic or complex a procedure will be. Its state-of-the-art laboratories use microscope technology for maximum precision. Its 3D-imaging technology ensures perfect implant placement, while its digital imaging designs the perfect smile for its patients.

Chicago Dental Arts also offers a complimentary courtesy car to drive a patient from his or her home to any one of its dental offices.

About Chicago Dental Arts

Chicago Dental Arts is a dental practice in Illinois with branches in Hinsdale, Chicago, Skokie. Dr. Vladimir Fedin is the lead doctor of a team of dental professionals that handle multiple dental specialties. The practice is known for its sedation dentistry treatments which help patients go through a pain-free and anxiety-free dental experience.

For more information about Chicago Dental Arts and its services, visit their website at https://www.chicagodentalarts.com/ today.