Minnesota Realtor Jesse Godzala

Jesse Godzala is a genuine realtor that cares about his client’s, and that’s why he was voted the best realtor in 2017 by Southwest News Media. If you are sick and tired of marketing scams and unreliable realtors then you can be rest assured that Jesse Godzala will be a breath of fresh air. Clients feel secure and assured working with Jesse because he has no locked in contracts for helping you to sell or buy your home.

Sam Schmitt said, “Jesse made us feel comfortable with the process. Jesse communicated quickly, thoroughly, and never made us feel pressured during the process.”

When it comes to selling, Jesse should be at the top of your list of experienced realtors. His record had shown how knowledgeable and effective he is when it comes to selling homes. Jesse Godzala is 2.3x faster at selling homes, is 2x as likely to sell your home at above asking price, and is rated 2x higher in customer satisfaction than the average realtor.

“As first time home buyers he educated us on every step of the process and guided us through negotiations and closing,” said Kyle Blenkush. “Always working hard as an advocate for us every step along the way, We have been in our new home for a month and a half now and we couldn’t be happier.”

Jesse Godzala client reviews speak for themselves in regards to his effectiveness as a real estate agent. Jesse is reliable and consistent in his service to his clients. Buying or selling a home can add a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety in your life, but if you choose Jesse Godzala as your realtor, you can rest easy knowing that your home is in professional and capable hands. If you are planning on buying or selling a home in Chanhassen Minnesota or in the Greater Twin Cities area in Carver and Hennepin County, please reach out and contact Jesse at (612) 293-8057 and place your house in the right hands.

“Jesse sold our home fast, in large part because he is incredibly knowledgeable about the area and helped us price the house right,” said Bj Vincent van Glabbeek. His marketing was spot on and put our house at the top of every search possible! We are very happy with all the hard work he put in to selling our home and would recommend him to anyone buying or selling in the area!!”

Contact:

Jesse Godzala

Phone: (612) 293-8057

Address: 2655 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Website: www.ChanhassenEdina.com