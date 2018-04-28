Travel Visa Pro Offers Russian Visas for FIFA 2018 World Cup

Visa and passport expediting agency Travel Visa Pro announced this week they will be able to assist travelers interested in attending the FIFA 2018 World Cup. The games will be held from June 14th to July 15th this year in cities across Russia. During this time, all foreign nationals are allowed to legally stay in the country provided their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of entry and their intent is to watch the events occurring in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Ekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, and Volgograd.

More information can be found here: https://www.travelvisapro.com/blog/do-you-need-a-russian-visa-for-the-fifa-world-cup/

The dream of any great soccer fan, seeing a World Cup for an event so far away and in a country with complicated visa regulations can cause people to need a little help along the way. As long as attendees obtain their Fan ID and provide a valid US passport, Travel Visa Pro can process a visa to Russia granting them entry for up to ten days prior to the official start (June 4th) and a departure date up to ten days afterwards (July 25th).

Enter the discount code FIFARUSSIA when you check out on Travel Visa Pro’s website for a $10 discount.

About Travel Visa Pro

Travel Visa Pro has been demystifying the visa and passport application process for travelers around the world for over ten years. With nine staffed offices and dozens of pick up and drop off locations in smaller cities across the US, TVP offers expedited passports, visa application assistance, travel consulting, and tailored service designed to meet the needs of all its clients.

Contact:

Kestutis Gregoris, Owner

Company: Travel Visa Pro

Phone: (415) 229-3210

Address: 2021 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA

Email: kestutis@travelvisapro.com

Website: https://www.travelvisapro.com